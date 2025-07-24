UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives $69.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

ULS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.02.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 40.79%. UL Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

In other news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,950. This represents a 17.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in UL Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in UL Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in UL Solutions by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in UL Solutions by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

