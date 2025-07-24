Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $60.91 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

