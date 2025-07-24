United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,097,000 after purchasing an additional 158,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in United Rentals by 596.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.77.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $802.59 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $739.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.