UWM (NYSE:UWMC) versus Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Head to Head Comparison

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UWM and Federal Agricultural Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 5 2 0 2.29 Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 1 0 0 2.00

UWM presently has a consensus price target of $6.18, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a consensus price target of $215.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.86%. Given UWM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than Federal Agricultural Mortgage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM -0.36% -3.86% -0.55% Federal Agricultural Mortgage 12.65% 18.77% 0.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UWM and Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares UWM and Federal Agricultural Mortgage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.16 billion 3.40 $14.40 million ($0.13) -35.35 Federal Agricultural Mortgage $1.62 billion 1.19 $207.19 million $16.18 10.90

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UWM. UWM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Agricultural Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UWM pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. UWM pays out -307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Agricultural Mortgage pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. UWM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.5% of UWM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UWM has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UWM beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

