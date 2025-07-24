Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,011,000 after acquiring an additional 146,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after buying an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Veralto by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veralto by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,538,000 after buying an additional 401,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veralto by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,074,000 after buying an additional 509,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $101.81 on Thursday. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,042.78. This trade represents a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.