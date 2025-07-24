Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,506.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,293.88. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $117,196.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 365,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,194.08. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,125 shares of company stock valued at $430,048. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 267,326 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 341,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 93,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $13.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $868.47 million, a P/E ratio of 126.19 and a beta of 1.12. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

