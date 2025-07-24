Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
DSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 267,326 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 341,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 93,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $13.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $868.47 million, a P/E ratio of 126.19 and a beta of 1.12. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $26.33.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
