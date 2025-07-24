VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.47 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

