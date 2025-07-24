Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $380,369,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 739,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,094,000 after acquiring an additional 521,508 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,769,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,291,000 after buying an additional 445,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,957,000 after buying an additional 408,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $269.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.20 and a 200-day moving average of $256.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.