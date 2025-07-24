Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 674 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,650,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average is $208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.