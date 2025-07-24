Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,303,000 after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 123,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

