Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,719,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.5% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.09 and a beta of 1.25. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $135.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

