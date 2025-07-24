White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 24.6% After Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 24.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,678,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average session volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

