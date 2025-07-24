White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 24.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 24.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

