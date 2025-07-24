Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

