Wolfspeed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 147,575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 113,091 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $55,496.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 195,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,075.43. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after acquiring an additional 299,304 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 170,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 19.7%

Shares of WOLF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $264.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 103.97% and a negative net margin of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

