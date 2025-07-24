Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Reduced by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Woodward by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Woodward by 1,040.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.25.

Woodward Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ WWD opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $259.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.99 and its 200-day moving average is $201.53.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $565,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,998.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.