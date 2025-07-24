Workiva (WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $208.92 million for the quarter. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.090 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Workiva Stock Up 1.1%
Workiva stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. Workiva has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $116.83.
Institutional Trading of Workiva
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
