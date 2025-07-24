Workiva (WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $208.92 million for the quarter. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.090 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Up 1.1%

Workiva stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. Workiva has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Workiva stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. ( NYSE:WK Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.