Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $110,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,171.12. This trade represents a 570.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 259,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,814.50. This trade represents a 10.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 82,300 shares of company stock worth $364,254. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Xerox has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -0.95%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

