Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 13,695 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

