Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 4,104 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 175.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $3,119,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $212.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.90. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

