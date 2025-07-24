Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 6,949 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 190,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.