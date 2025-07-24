Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Globant by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,867,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Globant by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Stock Up 1.1%

Globant stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on Globant and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

