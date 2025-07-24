Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 522.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9,090.9% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 291,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,855,017.20. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.53 per share, for a total transaction of $41,530.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 93,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,765.40. This represents a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.