Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,520,000 after acquiring an additional 38,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,905,000 after acquiring an additional 105,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,407 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

