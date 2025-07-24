Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 166.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 130.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $90.86.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,550.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 102,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,480.97. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

