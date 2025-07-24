Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 81,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in APA by 1,087.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in APA by 2,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in APA by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus raised APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

