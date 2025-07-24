Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 169,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in StoneCo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,956,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,079 shares during the last quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 13,951,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,709 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in StoneCo by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 11,623,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,642,000 after buying an additional 2,173,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after buying an additional 229,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $625.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

