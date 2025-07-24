Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.43 Million Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 316.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TPG by 132.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TPG by 12,263.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TPG by 27.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,570.24. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TPG from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on TPG from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.75 million. TPG had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -496.97%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

