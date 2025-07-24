Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 17,785.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Up 0.9%

Nucor stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

