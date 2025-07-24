Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.77 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 175.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 0.66. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.41 and a 12 month high of $308.88.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

