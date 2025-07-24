Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SN. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

