Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at $3,284,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Aercap by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aercap by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Aercap by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays boosted their price target on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aercap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Aercap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

