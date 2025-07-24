Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.41 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after buying an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $482,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,210,000 after acquiring an additional 763,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,961,000 after buying an additional 611,418 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON opened at $705.22 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $279.02 and a twelve month high of $830.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.34, a PEG ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $764.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.88.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,400. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total transaction of $960,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,858.36. The trade was a 21.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,528. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.08.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

