Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.44 Million in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.