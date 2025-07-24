Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.58 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $73.56.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

