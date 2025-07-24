Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.84 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.9%

WST stock opened at $227.48 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $352.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.