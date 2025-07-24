Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ERJ. HSBC upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Trading Up 2.4%

ERJ opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

