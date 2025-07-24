Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.