Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,384 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

