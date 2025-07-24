Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 36,641 Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

