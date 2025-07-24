Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 313.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Celanese by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Celanese Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.