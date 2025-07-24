Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 230.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 4,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of FLS stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

