Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 15,061 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $9,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 93,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

