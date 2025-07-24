Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,453 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $713.67 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $717.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.79.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $1,348,234.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,841.48. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

