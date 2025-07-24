Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 6,324 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $160.34 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

