Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.59 Million Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 553.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -259.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on HF Sinclair and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

