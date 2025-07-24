Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,759 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,064,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 808,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,886,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.56 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

