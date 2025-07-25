101,596 Shares in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in AES in the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in AES by 200.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AES by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 235.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.81 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. AES’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

