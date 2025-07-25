140,299 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 140,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RHP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $98.74 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

