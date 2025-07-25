1,568 Shares in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,430,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.01. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $229.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,100. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.48, for a total transaction of $697,604.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,253.76. This represents a 8.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,645 shares of company stock worth $62,010,922 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

